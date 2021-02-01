Volatility continues on Wall Street after unexpected rise of Game Stop

A GameStop store in St. Louis. Two hedge funds are bowing out of their short positions on the money-losing video game retailer. Citron Research’s Andrew Left said in a video posted on YouTube that his company is going to become more judicious in shorting stocks. Melvin Capital is also exiting GameStop, with manager Gabe Plotkin telling CNBC that the hedge fund was taking a significant loss. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Volatility continues on Wall Street following the controversial rise of GameStop on the stock market.

The price of silver is rallying, similar to the online trading movement that fueled the rise of shares like GameStop. Silver futures jumped more than 10 percent on Monday.

This is the largest jump in 11 years.

However, some financial experts are saying silver may not have the same short term gain such as stocks like GameStop and AMC.

“It’s much a bigger market than Game Stop. It’ll be harder to force the shorts out of those markets. Where as Game Stop is one stock and very ease to squeeze the shorts…this will be a little more difficult,” Mark Teed, vice president at Raymond James Investments said.

Teed added that while stocks such as GameStop may seem enticing, safer investments including putting your money in a mutual fund, a good index account and increasing your 401k plan.