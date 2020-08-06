Volleyball Hall of Fame cancels 2020 Induction ceremony

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– The International Volleyball Hall of Fame (IVHF) is canceling this year’s induction celebration because of COVID-19 safety concerns.

According to an announcement sent to 22News by the IVHF Board of Directors, this will be the second time since the first induction was held in 1985 that the annual event will not be held. There will not be a designated induction Class of 2020. Instead, the IVHF will recognize its next class of inductees in the fall of 2021.

The International Volleyball Hall of Fame is located at 444 Dwight Street in Holyoke. The induction ceremony is a major event for the city and region.

You can watch the announcement message from IVHF Executive Director George Mulry on the IVHF website.