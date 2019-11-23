Volunteer throws out Black Lives Matter posters at school

(KCRA) – The San Juan Unified School District is responding to claims one of its teachers discriminated against students and the Black Lives Matter organization.

In a letter from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to the San Juan Unified School District, a parent volunteer was invited to help teach an art lesson at Del Paso Manor Elementary School, about supporting a cause the students care about.

The assignment, according to a 6th grade student, was “to make big posters about school and saying what’s good about it and what’s bad about it.” The ACLU said in a statement that the point of the lesson was to ” create a more inclusive school culture that affirmed the dignity and value of every student.”

Four students reportedly created art in support of Black Lives Matter. Some of those pieces were reportedly thrown out by the teacher and the students had to do it again.

According to the ACLU, the parent volunteer was banned from teaching any further classes following an uncomfortable conversation with the teacher.

“(The teacher) pressed our parent to say why she felt that Black Lives Matter was an appropriate topic to be discussed at school, and also to explain how Black Lives Matter was something they should be talking about when there’s no shootings that happened at the school,” said Abre Conner, a staff attorney with ACLU Foundation of Northern California.

The San Juan Unified School District issued the following statement:

“San Juan Unified is committed to developing an equitable environment in all of our classrooms where students feel comfortable sharing their voice. Some of the assertions made in the letter from the ACLU are new information to the district and we will be investigating to determine their validity.

“Art docent volunteers are welcomed into our classrooms to deliver district developed lessons aligned to grade-level standards. In this case, Ms. Kincaid was allowed to provide a lesson that was not prepared by the district’s art program and without having been trained. That should have not occurred and unfortunately led to disagreement between Ms. Kincaid and the classroom teacher on the assignment’s final outcome.

“As stated in the letter from the ACLU, the teacher’s understanding of the resulting assignment was for students to produce artwork related to a change they wanted to see within the school itself. Students whose artwork focused on large social issues, which varied in topic, and was not directly tied to the school, were asked by the teacher to complete another poster the next day.

“All artwork that met the assignment’s purpose was displayed in the classroom.

“It is inconsistent with our values and never our intent or desire for any student to feel uncomfortable or unwelcome to discuss issues that are important to them. We sincerely apologize if this experience made any student feel such discomfort. Censoring a student’s assigned work because of its content would not be acceptable. We are open and committed to continuing our work with students, staff, community partners and others to ensure that our school communities embrace a diversity of thoughts and experiences.”

