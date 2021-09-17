Volunteers construct home on Bay Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A single mom and her children will benefit from an MGM Springfield day of community service.

The home under construction on Bay Street will be finished in the spring. Springfield Habitat for Humanity builds homes with its team and with volunteer help, such as community service workers from MGM Springfield.

“Giving back to the community is a part of what we do at MGM Springfield, and I can tell you I feel wonderful to be part of this. We’re going to come back when the house is completed and welcome the family into their new home.” Chris Kelley, MGM Springfield President and COO

The new owner qualified for the gift of a new home built by Habitat for Humanity from the from the ground up with the assistance of community service volunteered by local companies.

“She’s a hard working local resident of Springfield. She’s out here on the weekends, helping to build the house and this is giving that extra little help. She might not have had the opportunity to do so.” Amy Giroux, Executive Director at Springfield Habitat for Humanity

Since Habitat for Humanity began its good work back in 1987, the agency has built dozens of homes throughout the Pioneer Valley, 67 in all, and carefully chosen owners contribute what’s known as sweat equity-working side by side with the Habitat crew and community volunteers.