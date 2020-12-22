Volunteers help remove snow after Adirondack Sports Complex dome collapses

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, the Adirondack Sports Complex’s dome became a casualty of the winter storm, collapsing due to the influx of snowfall. Over the weekend, more than 100 volunteers showing up to help uncover it, snow pile by snow pile.

“The winter months November to March is typically 80 to 82 percent of our annual revenue so losing this is significantly challenging,” said Doug Miller, owner of the Adirondack Sports Complex.

When the snowfall began to pick up during the storm, Miller and his team went to work with a controlled take down of the structure. Unfortunately, the deflation process was sped up when the snow collapsed the structure.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

After news of the dome collapse spread on social media, volunteers showing up in droves over the weekend to help the Millers with snow removal. They estimate 80 people showed up on Saturday and 60 people on Sunday.

“It’s wonderful, I mean the support of the community has been great and we truly appreciate,” said Miller.

Miller and his wife are consulting companies regarding the damage and they’ve reached out to their insurance company for next steps. “Our determination is to get back up and running as soon as possible,” he said.