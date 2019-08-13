Volunteers needed to build playscape at school in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee is seeking volunteers to join a community-build playscape project called Kaboom™ at Stefanik School.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the project will begin September 7 from 9 a.m until completion on 20 Meadow Street in Chicopee.

Kaboom™ is all about bringing a sense of fun, freedom, and creativity to hundreds of children. Stefanik students helped design the playscape and their ideas have been incorporated into the final draft.

Volunteers interested will be asked to help in the following positions:

Building the playscape

Manning the registration table

Food and water coordination

Spreading mulch,

Clean-up crew at the end.

To sign up click here.