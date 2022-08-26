(WWLP) – Those who haven’t registered yet have less than a week left to vote in the state primary.

To participate in elections in Massachusetts, you must be registered to vote at least 10 days before the contest. That puts the deadline for the September 6 primary Saturday.

The fastest way to register is online. You can go to the secretary of state website.

If you register online you will need a state issued ID. Without that ID you’ll need to print an application out and register by mail. As long as it is post-marked by the registration deadline, it will count. You can also register in-person at any local election office or RMV.

It’s also possible that you were automatically registered when applying for health insurance or a state ID.

You should update your registration every time you move. However, state law allows you to vote from a previous address in a state election for up to six months after you move.

If you are registered to vote, tomorrow officially opens the early voting period for the state primary coming up on September 6.

Individual cities and towns choose their own early voting locations, dates and schedules, but every community is required to offer a minimum number early voting hours over the next seven days. Polls will open in most cities Saturday at 9:00 a.m., but closing at 5:00 p.m.

You can easily check your local hours on the secretary of state website. Polling places are allowed to begin tabulating early and absentee votes before election day, but no results will be available until polls close on September 6th.

Poll: Fiscal Alliance Foundation 2022 Primary Poll

As for the election itself, most races are still way up in the air. A new poll from the Fiscal Alliance Foundation Fund indicates that “Undecided” is the leading candidate in nearly every major race.

In the race for Attorney General, former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell has a slight lead over labor attorney Shannon LissRiordan, but almost half of voters still haven’t made up their mind.

It’s the same story for Lieutenant Governor. For the democrats, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll technically leads State Senator Eric Lesser and Representative Tami Gouveia, but almost three-quarters of voters haven’t made a pick.

On the Republican side, 68-percent are undecided, and former Rep Kate Campanale holds a slight lead over Leah Allen.

Finally, in race for Governor, most minds are made up, but it’s still a close race. For Republicans, former state representative Geoff Diehl has 42-percent support compared to businessman Chris Doughty’s 27-percent, with one-third of respondents still undecided. The winner will face democrat Attorney General Maura Healey.