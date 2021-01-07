VP Pence confirms vote count for Biden-Harris

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWLP) – Early Thursday morning, Congress finished counting the Electoral College votes and confirmed President-Elect Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win.
This happened after a chaotic day that resulted in four deaths and forced lawmakers to evacuate the Capitol.
Despite the disruption and objections from Republicans to election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, members from both chambers were able to certify the Electoral College more than 14 hours after the process began.
Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated as the 46th president of the U.S. on January 20.
