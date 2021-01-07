VP Pence confirms vote count for Biden-Harris

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., pass each other as Harris moves to the podium to speak during a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. Harris made history Saturday, Nov. 7, as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men — almost all of them white — entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWLP) – Early Thursday morning, Congress finished counting the Electoral College votes and confirmed President-Elect Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win.

This happened after a chaotic day that resulted in four deaths and forced lawmakers to evacuate the Capitol.

Despite the disruption and objections from Republicans to election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, members from both chambers were able to certify the Electoral College more than 14 hours after the process began.

Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated as the 46th president of the U.S. on January 20.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update this article with more information once it becomes available.