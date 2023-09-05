Moretown, VT – Vermont State Police believe someone driving a silver Subaru drove into the Moretown Cemetery and damaged numerous headstones.

Police say they were notified Monday around 7 a.m. of damage that had occurred to the cemetery. Troopers believe a car drove off State Route 100B and into the cemetery. VSP didn’t say whether it believes the act was intentional or an accident. Police believe the vehicle has damage to the front bumper.

State Police are asking anyone with information to contact them and can submit anonymous tips by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637.