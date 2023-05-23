Shelburne, VT – Vermont agricultural leaders are trying to determine the severity of damage done by frost last week.

Pictures from Shelburne Vineyard show grape buds that have severely been damaged by the cold.

The freeze happened last Wednesday night.

Montpelier reached a record low of 25 degrees, and Burlington tied its record low of 28.

The University of Vermont is working with farmers to understand the full extent of the damage.

The agriculture agency reminds farmers the USDA Farm Service Agency can provide crop protection for weather-related losses in certain circumstances.

We won’t know for sure how badly this frost impacted the growing season until later this summer.