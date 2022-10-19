BRISTOL, Conn. (WWLP) – A public wake for one of the Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty last week will be held later Wednesday.

Officer Alex Hamzy was killed in an ambush shooting that also killed Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and wounded a third officer. Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects Monday.

Walk-through calling hours are from noon to 8 in Terryville. Police are directing the public to avoid parking on local roads. Parking is available at the Terryville Fairgrounds, along with a shuttle service.

A private wake will be held tomorrow for Demonte in North Haven. A joint funeral for Hamzy and DeMonte is scheduled for Friday.