HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Community members throughout western Massachusetts will join together Sunday morning in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

An estimated 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia. In the United States alone, more than 6 million have Alzheimer’s, and over 11 million are providing unpaid care. This is where the Alzheimer Association comes in. It’s mission is to provide support and education to all those impacted by this disease.

Residents from Springfield, Holyoke, and surrounding communities will come together to fight the end Alzheimer’s disease at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Walk against Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

On Sunday, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, which is a mission driven experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease.

The walk here in western Massachusetts will take place at Holyoke Community College and kicks off at 10:30 a.m., walkers are welcome at 8:30. At least 1,500 participants are expected to attend, with a total fundraising goal of $249,000. Former 22News anchor Barry Kriger will be honored there as well.