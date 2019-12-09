Breaking News
World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia
1  of  2
Watch Live
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears TOYS FOR TOTS: Watch the number of toys grow in the 22News lobby

Walmart apologized for sweater with apparent drug reference

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Walmart is apologizing for selling sweaters that appear to show Santa with lines of cocaine.

The sweater says ‘let it snow’ and includes three white lines.

Part of the description said, quote ‘the best snow comes straight from South America’ and that ‘Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade-A, Colombian snow.’

Walmart said the sweater was sold online in Canada by a third-party vendor, and has been removed.

The company said the sweaters do not represent Walmart’s values.

Latest News:

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots