AVON, Ind. — A fire at a Walmart warehouse distribution center has cast a large plume of smoke visible throughout Indianapolis.

Photos by Plainfield Fire Department

Plainfield Fire Department officials confirmed the fire is at a Walmart warehouse located at 9590 AllPoints Parkway between Avon and the Indianapolis International Airport. Neighboring facilities near the warehouse are being evacuated, officials said, as a precaution.

Fire officials said there are no injuries as a result of this fire and that around 1,000 people were inside the warehouse at the time of the fire. Firefighters are still working to contain the fire. All firefighters and employees are accounted for.

Scene from the fire at the Walmart Distribution Center in Avon. We had to move back after loud booms coming from the scene. Awaiting more details. pic.twitter.com/z912PDLAHO — Courtney Crown (@CrownJournalist) March 16, 2022

Employees are being transported by Plainfield school buses to a reunification site, officials said. Media crews on scene could hear several loud booms as they arrived at the warehouse. Officials said anyone who lives north of the facility is urged to stay indoors.

The Indianapolis Airport said currently there is no impact on airport operations due to the fire. They are continuing to monitor the situation, however.

The Columbus branch of the U.S Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (AFT) is responding to the fire.

These videos are courtesy of ProSource Restoration:

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.