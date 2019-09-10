Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton

Walmart donates $500k toward Hurricane Dorian relief

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- This Nov. 9, 2018, file photo shows a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart Inc. reports earnings Thursday, Nov. 15. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) — In response to the devastation left behind by Hurricane Dorian in North Carolina, South Carolina, and the Bahamas, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Walmart.org are committing up to $500,000 for recovery efforts.

Walmart says the money will go to organizations like the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army that are helping meet the needs of those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

“Our customers and associates in North and South Carolina have experienced the impacts of this storm, and our hearts go out to the people of the Bahamas and the devastation they are facing there,” Julie Gehrki, vice president, philanthropy at Walmart, said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets