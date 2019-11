HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) - The Holyoke father, who's five-year-old son allegedly brought suspected cocaine to school on Thursday morning is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.

29-year-old Benny Garcia was arrested Thursday after police visited his apartment on Essex Street in Holyoke and is scheduled to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court around 9:00 a.m. 22News will be in court live streaming the arraignment, watch it live here: