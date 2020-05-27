Wanted murder suspect Peter Manfredonia potentially in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — UPDATE: A Connecticut man wanted in connection with two murders is suspected of being in Hagerstown, Maryland as of Wednesday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police trooper Petroski tweeted at 2:34 p.m. that a tip came in reporting that the suspect, 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, was spotted in Hagerstown.

Manfredonia’s escape vehicle, a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe, was recovered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, according to the trooper. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

🚨UPDATE🚨



New Tip puts MANFREDONIA in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The stolen Hyundai Santa Fe WAS recovered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



If seen, DO NOT APPROACH, HE IS CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS, CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY!



⤵️ pic.twitter.com/qcnwQy4T2l — Trooper Petroski (@PSPTroopNPIO) May 27, 2020

Previous information from our sister stations:

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The nationwide manhunt continues for 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia. The Connecticut man is wanted in connection with two murders and other violent crimes.

Police checked out a report that a man matching his description was seen near this fire department in Luzerne County. The man fled into a wooded area. A search of the area was conducted late last night.

A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter was brought in. Today, neighbors are reacting to this manhunt landing in their own backyard. Many say they are very concerned.