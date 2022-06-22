UTICA, Ny. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that on June 21st, a man wanted on an active warrant was arrested and given multiple felonies after being found with an illegal weapon.

Around 11:55 am on Tuesday, a patrol officer allegedly witnessed 40-year-old Gamar Carter of Utica walking at the intersection of Plant and State Street. The officer knew that Carter was wanted on an active warrant and arrested him without any incident. During the search of Carter that then took place, the officer allegedly found a loaded .380 handgun in his waistband.

Carter was then taken to the Utica Police Department and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Class E Felony)