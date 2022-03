(WWLP) – Russia’s war on Ukraine has halted about 30-percent of global wheat exports. Farmers in the U.S. are being asked to pick up the slack.

But, some are hesitant, saying the costs of fuel, fertilizer, and wait-times on new equipment are eating into the profits, big time.

Farmers are afraid of putting too much money into generating supply, which could end up outweighing demand and cost them major earnings.