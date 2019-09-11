Ware 9/11 ceremony honors those who we will Never Forget

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Outside Ware Fire Department headquarters sits a beautiful memorial featuring a piece of steel from the World Trade Center.

A crowd gathered around the memorial Wednesday morning to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Ware 9/11 monument with steel from the World Trade Center

“We are able to pass on to the younger generations who did not live through this, they just read about it in history books,” Deputy Chief Edward Wloch said. “This way they can start to get the sense of feel that this is an important day in history for the entire nation. It’s one day that everyone came together, and that’s the important part.”

Wloch said they are honored to display the pieces of steel from the Twin Towers.

“When the museum was finished they called and said ‘We still have one piece left over, will you guys come down and get it?’ We said we’ll be there,” Wloch explained. “It was amazing bringing it back, because we ended up having a state trooper escort on the way back and a town police escort when we came into town.”

A local VFW chapter presented a $500 check to Ware’s 9/11 committee after the ceremony. The committee will use the money to keep their memorials clean and decorated.

State Rep. Todd Smola was among the speakers at the ceremony. He echoed Deputy Chief Wloch’s theme of unity.

“On 9/11 when people were rushing out of those buildings and away from the dangers, we saw our emergency service personnel, our firefighters, our EMTs, our police, rushing toward that danger sacrificing themselves in order to help others,” Smola said. “In these days of differences of opinion and these days of disagreements, it is wonderful to see that in a moment of darkness we can all come together and put those disagreements and differences aside to help our neighbors and to help one another.”