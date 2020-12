WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ware Fire Department is asking people to avoid Parker Street as they put out a third floor apartment building fire Tuesday morning.

Photos taken of the building show heavy fire damage on the third floor.

Parker Street is located off of Pleasant Street and Route 9, behind the Ware Police Department.

No other information is available at this time.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.