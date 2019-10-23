Ware man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation charges

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A Ware man pleaded guilty Wednesday after being charged with sexual exploitation charges.

Walter Brown, 74, pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield to one count of conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and two counts of sex trafficking.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Jan. 22, 2020.

Brown was arrested on July 14, 2017, and has been detained since that time.

On Oct 11, 2019, co-defendant Claire Poole was sentenced to 125 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and two counts of sex trafficking.