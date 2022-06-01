WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Ware was sentenced to state prison for trafficking drugs after pleading guilty on May 19th.

According to the Ware Police Department, Derek Tweedie pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Trafficking a controlled substance, 36-100 grams of cocaine

Assault & Battery on a Police Officer

Tweedie was sentenced to a minimum of four years, but not more than five years in state prison for trafficking drugs and an additional 335 days for assault and battery on a police officer.

(Ware Police Department)

On June 18, 2021, police arrested Derek Tweedie after conducting a search warrant for a basement apartment located at 27-29 Eddy Street in Ware. Officers seized a large amount of crack cocaine, cocaine, and cash consistent with a high-level narcotics trafficking business.

In an unrelated case, Tweedie was arrested in 2019 after police conducted a search warrant at 23 Dale Street in Ware. Officers seized large amounts of crystal meth, ecstasy, crack cocaine, suboxone, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Six people were arrested for an alleged drug operation from the second-floor apartment.

(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police arrested Tweedie in 2017 after they allegedly found nearly 30 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop. The unregistered car was stopped on Concord Terrace.