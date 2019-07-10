Warm weather increases danger for children in hot cars

(WWLP) – As the temperatures continue to rise, so do the dangers for children in the summer.

With temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees Wednesday, a child can die after just a few minutes in a hot car. On an 80-degree day, within 10 minutes, the temperature of a car can rise to 100 degrees.

But on a day like Wednesday, the inside of a car can get to be 124 degrees within a half hour. This rise in temperature can put children at risk for heat stroke or death.

According to kidsandcars.org last year was the deadliest year ever for hot car child deaths. And this year, 19 children have died after being left in a hot car.

If you believe you see a child in distress in a car, call 911.