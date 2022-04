(WWLP) – Transportation and law enforcement officials are asking drivers to slow down and pay attention as the weather turns warmer and work zones return to roadways across Massachusetts.

MassDOT said speeding is a contributing factor in more than 37 percent of deadly crashes in Massachusetts.

According to state police, troopers were called to 681 work zone crashes in 2021. That’s the highest number since the 851 crashes back in 2017. So far in 2022, troopers have had to deal with 89 crashes.