BOSTON (SHNS) – Expanding access to medical care and child care for military families and civilians, lowering the costs of prescription drugs to the Department of Defense, and strengthening ethics standards for Pentagon officials are among U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s priorities in connection to her new role chairing a Senate subcommittee.

Warren will chair the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Personnel, she announced Thursday. “All three of my brothers served in the military — so it’s deeply personal to lead the Senate subcommittee on personnel, where I’ll fight to make sure we live up to our rhetoric when it comes to supporting servicemembers and their families,” she said. “From prioritizing quality childcare, housing and healthcare, to holding the Pentagon accountable when it lets defense industry profits overtake servicemembers’ needs.”

The ranking Republican member is Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.