WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – Responders searched by land, air, and boat along the Quaboag River in Warren after receiving a call of a juvenile in distress Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Warren Fire Department, around 3:50 p.m. they were informed the child had floated down the river. Search plans were initiated by the Police. Main Street and South Street served as a Unified Command Post. Searches began by land, air, and boat from the center of Warren to the Palmer Town Line.

In case a technical water rescue was required in the river, the Fire District 7 Dive/Swift Water Rescue Team was requested as a precaution. Additional information was received that juvenile had left the water and made it to a nearby home.

The police went to this home and confirmed the individual was out of the water and safe. There were no injuries.

K-9 Murray, Warren Police, West Brookfield Police Department, West Brookfield Fire Department, Palmer Fire Department, Massachusetts Fire District 7, Dive/Swift Water Rescue Team, Massachusetts Fire District 7, Communications Team Members of the CEMLEC Drone Unit, Massachusetts State Police- K9, Ground Units, Air Wing, Massachusetts Environmental Police all assisted in this search.