WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Early Monday morning, crews responded to reports of a car accident on Orange Road in Warwick.

According to a statement published by the Warwick Fire Department, Orange EMS brought one individual from the accident for medical treatment.

The cause of the accident and state of the driver has not been released at this time. 22News contacted the Warwick Fire Department for additional details but received no comments. 22 News will update this story as details are released.