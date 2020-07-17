Washington Post reports multiple sexual harassment, verbal abuse allegations against ex-Redskins employees

(WDVM) — Washington Post published a bombshell report Wednesday in which 15 women accuse several ex-employees of D.C.’s NFL team of sexual harassment and verbal abuse.

Just one woman, Emily Applegate, 31, was able to speak on the record — the other 14 cited “a fear of litigation” due to signing non-disclosure agreements, the Post reported.

“It was the most miserable experience of my life,” said Applegate, who left the Redskins in 2015 after a year working as a marketing coordinator. “And we all tolerated it, because we knew if we complained — and they reminded us of this — there were 1,000 people out there who would take our job in a heartbeat.”

The allegations go back all the way to 2006, during most of Dan Snyder’s tenure owning the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins.

The Post said Snyder was not one of the employees who was accused by the 15 women. Snyder and the accused employees declined to comment, the Post said.

The exclusive report comes after multiple sports journalists tweeted mysteriously about a major story coming with disturbing allegations about the Washington football team.