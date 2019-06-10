WATCH: Bystanders help save driver trapped in burning car

(WLS/CNN) – A man plowed into a vacant store and bystanders rushed to save him after the vehicle caught fire.

The terrifying ordeal was caught on camera in Illinois. Witnesses say the Good Samaritans first tried to use fire extinguishers, using four of them

Officers arrived and were able to get the driver out of the car shortly thereafter.

“Everyone of us, I’m sure, felt like the car was going to blow up at any moment, a bystander said. “The tire blew, and you never saw five people jump so much in your life because we’re all in there.”

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor burns.

