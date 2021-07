CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) -- A group of bikers came together on Saturday to honor a fallen Chicopee Police Officer, and raise awareness about motorcycles on the road.

Officer Angela Santiago died last year in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Connecticut, and now a mural a group is coming to create a mural in her honor. The '413 Biker Girls' is an all-female motorcycle group, now raising the funds to create it.