WATCH: Convenience store with no employees

MILWAUKEE, WI (WITI/CNN) – A Wisconsin community has a new convenience store that doesn’t have employees.

It’s a three square market in Brookfield just outside Milwaukee.

Customers grab the snacks they want and checkout their own purchases.

The store appears to be the first of its kind in Wisconsin.

It does have off-site employees. One of them is Kurk Johnson, vice president of sales.

“It is very minimal for the theft rate — under three percent. And, in some cases, we’ve had some stores that have had zero theft,” Johnson said.

That said, the store doesn’t run on the honor system. It has 16 surveillance cameras inside.