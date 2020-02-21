WATCH: Fat Tuesday FRIDAY Mardi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nexstar stations WGNO in New Orleans, Louisiana, KLFY in Layfayette, Louisiana, WVLA in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and WKRG in Mobile, Alabama are teaming up to bring you all the “need to know” information about Mardi Gras traditions on Fat Tuesday.

The live stream will start at 1 p.m. CST. Laissez les bon temps rouler!

LATEST STORIES: