Watch live: 9/11 memorial ceremony in NYC

Watch PIX11’s coverage of the ceremony from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

NEW YORK — On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four planes and carried out attacks against several targets, including the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan; nearly 3,000 people were killed and thousands more were injured.

Twenty years later, many first responders and civilians who were working or were around the toxic conditions continue to deal with health issues or have since died.

Family members of victims gather on the Memorial Plaza — like past years — to read aloud the names of those killed two decades ago.

Last year’s events were altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will officially begin at 8:30 a.m. Names will be read out, and there will be six moments of silence — the first observed at 8:46 a.m.

Houses of worship are encouraged to toll their bells at that time.

The ceremony will be exclusively for 9/11 family members.