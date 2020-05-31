WATCH LIVE: Crowds gather at National Civil Rights Museum for protest

BOSTON (SHNS) - Another 789 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Massachusetts on Saturday, bringing the state's total caseload to 96,301.

The Department of Public Health also reported 50 new deaths attributed to the respiratory disease. The average age of people who have died in Massachusetts from COVID-19 is 82, and the county with the highest rate of deaths is Hampden County, where a string of deaths and COVID-19 cases at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home are the subject of multiple investigations.