WATCH LIVE: George Floyd Memorial Service

Watch Live at 2PM

(NBC News) Thousands of protesters took to the streets across the country again Wednesday night, just as they have every night since George Floyd’s Death.

A memorial service will be held in Minneapolis at 2 p.m.. Thousands are expected to gather for the service on the campus of North Central University.

The tribute to Floyd’s life comes one day after three more former Minneapolis police officers were charged in his death.

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

The initial charges against Derek Chauvin, the officer seen in video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, have been upgraded to second degree murder.

All four were fired within a day of Floyd’s death and video of the last moments of his life going viral.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/371LD6E