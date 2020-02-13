WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts Gaming Commission public meeting

1  of  74
Closings and Delays
BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, February 13, 2020. You can watch the LIVE stream on WWLP.com beginning at 10AM.

Ombudsman John Ziemba, Construction Project Oversight Manager Joe Delaney, Assistant Secretary Mark Attia from the Executive Office for Administration and Finance, and representatives from the City of Springfield and MGM Springfield will provide an update on MGM Springfield’s Residential Requirement Fulfillment.

For a complete list of agenda items and anticipated votes, view the official Meeting Notification and Agenda

