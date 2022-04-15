NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams and city leaders on Friday honored MTA workers who raced to save lives and calm panicked New Yorkers in the wake of the subway attack in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The mayor, who is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, attended the ceremony via video conferencing.

Ten people were shot and another 13 were injured when a man pulled on a gas mask, set off smoke bombs and opened fire on an N train in Brooklyn during Tuesday morning’s rush-hour commute. Terrorized and injured straphangers rushed off the train at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park.

MTA employees on the train and at the station helped the victims in the chaotic aftermath. The hero workers received special proclamations from the mayor during Friday’s ceremony.

The suspect, Frank R. James, was arrested on Wednesday. He appeared in court on Thursday and was ordered held without bail.