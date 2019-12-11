Watch Live: President Trump holds rally in Hershey

Watch Live
Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of cheering supporters have filled Hershey’s Giant Center to hear President Donald Trump say why he deserves another four years in the White House.

The rally is Trump’s fourth appearance in Pennsylvania this year and his second to Hershey as president. His last visit to Giant Center was during a “Thank You” tour one month after winning the 2016 election. He also held a campaign rally at the 10,500-seat arena four days before the election.

The rally was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EST.

Trump has been a frequent visitor to the area. He rallied supporters at the nearby Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center as a candidate in April 2016 and returned to celebrate his first 100 days in office.

His other local stops as a candidate included Lancaster, Gettysburg, and Cumberland Valley High School.

Pennsylvania backed Trump in the 2016 election by about 44,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

