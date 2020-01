WASHINGTON (WWLP-NEXSTAR) - Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey says he is skeptical about there being enough Republican votes to bring witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Markey spoke Friday morning with Nexstar Washington Correspondent Trevor Shirley. He said that Democrats have laid out a compelling case against the president, but witnesses would leave no doubt.

"Again, I think this was a blistering, scalding indictment of Donald Trump with the evidence which is available. I think if we had the additional witnesses of Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton, and the other emails, that it would be an open-and-shut case," Markey said.