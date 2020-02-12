WATCH LIVE: Senate news conference on overturning Dept of Education borrower defense rule

WASHINGTON (WWLP)–Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), and veterans organizations will hold a news conference to discuss Durbin’s Congressional Review Act (CRA) Resolution, (S.J.Res. 56) which would overturn the U.S. Department of Education’s 2019 Borrower Defense rule that gutted essential protections for student borrowers and taxpayers. Last month, the House of Representatives passed a companion resolution introduced by U.S. Representative Susie Lee (D-NV-03).

Leader Schumer and Democratic Whip Durbin will be joined by an Ohio veteran and former ITT Tech student impacted by the DeVos Borrower Defense Rule; and representatives from the American Legion, VetsFirst, Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors, Student Veterans of America, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, and National Military Family Association.

Watch LIVE on WWLP.com, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.