Watch Live: Today is New Hampshire Day at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is New Hampshire Day at The Big E. Check out the Granite State with wood carvings, cheese, maple sugar and blueberry pie.
Watch Mass Appeal Live at The Big E starting at 11 a.m.
Visit the New Hampshire Building
“Although the country was in the midst of the depression in 1930, the New Hampshire Building was constructed at a cost of $75,000. This majestic structure was built using New Hampshire granite for its columns and trim and features a curved porch and tall columns similar in style to the White House. A state map is built into the main entrance walk showing the state’s counties and major cities. “The Big E
Photos: Take a look inside New Hampshire Day
