Watch Live: Today is New Hampshire Day at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is New Hampshire Day at The Big E. Check out the Granite State with wood carvings, cheese, maple sugar and blueberry pie.

Visit the New Hampshire Building

“Although the country was in the midst of the depression in 1930, the New Hampshire Building was constructed at a cost of $75,000. This majestic structure was built using New Hampshire granite for its columns and trim and features a curved porch and tall columns similar in style to the White House. A state map is built into the main entrance walk showing the state’s counties and major cities. “

