Watch live: Trump presents Medal of Valor to Dayton officers who stopped mass shooter

(NBC) – President Trump awards the Medal of Valor and Heroic Commendations to six police officers who stopped the mass shooting gunman in Dayton, Ohio, on August 4th.
