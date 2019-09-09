Watch live: Trump presents Medal of Valor to Dayton officers who stopped mass shooter

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) - Fright Fest returns to Six Flags New England on September 21 with a new haunt attraction and two new shows.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the new Nightmares haunt attraction is an indoor maze bringing guests face to face with phobias including spiders, bees, snakes, needles, claustrophobic conditions, mortality, gore and more.