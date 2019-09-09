Breaking News
Police: Suspect wanted for threats against Gillette Stadium arrested in RI
Trump presents Medal of Valor to Dayton officers who stopped mass shooter

Watch live: Trump presents Medal of Valor to Dayton officers who stopped mass shooter

(NBC) – President Trump awards the Medal of Valor and Heroic Commendations to six police officers who stopped the mass shooting gunman in Dayton, Ohio, on August 4th.

Watch live 11AM: Trump Medal of Valor Ceremony

