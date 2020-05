During this stay-at-home order, we are looking for ways to stay occupied. Here is one way you can enjoy the zoo without actually being there.

https://www.ustream.tv/channel/23850584

Tiger cam courtesy of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo. Watch their Malayan Tigers in real time. Can’t get enough of the tigers? Adopt one today through their Adopt-an-Animal program or click here to help support the Zoo’s conservation efforts for tigers in the wild.