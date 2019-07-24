WATCH: Mama duck attacks firefighter

(WPTV) A Florida firefighter learned the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished.

Crews was called out Tuesday to rescue four baby ducks from a drain.

Even though the firefighters were helping the ducklings, the mama duck was not happy that her babies were being touched.

Cell phone video shows the mama duck swoop in and attack one of the firefighters.

After being hit in the head and having his glasses knocked off his face, the firefighter put the duckling down, so it could scurry away safely with its mom.

Thankfully, all four baby ducks were rescued from the drain. The attacked firefighter was not injured.

Read more: http://bit.ly/32RQwwC