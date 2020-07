SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - It's been a hot July so far. In the first 12 days of the month leading up to Monday, 9 of those days have had above average high temperatures or well above average.

We've only had highs in the 70s once this month so far. So far, 7 days in the 90s this year. In all of 2019 we had 17 days in the 90s and in 2018 we had 26 days in the 90s so we still have some catching up to do, but we are only now entering what is typically the hottest time of the year for us.