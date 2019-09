ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Blue Ridge Parkway is closed between Vinton and Bonsack due to a deferred maintenance backlog and our region’s situation is far from alone.

The Blue Ridge Parkway closure from the Stewartsville Road (Route 24) exit to the Blue Ridge Boulevard (Route 221) exit is a result of decades of not addressing a growing list of maintenance needs. Officials with the National Park Service have not given a timeline for re-opening the road, only saying the closure is due to roadway surface conditions. Attempts to reach representatives for the Blue Ridge Parkway were unsuccessful, but documents obtained by WFXRtv.com show a deferred maintenance backlog at the U.S. Department of Interior totaling nearly $20 billion. According to the office of Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), a deferred maintenance backlog of more than $186 million exists along the Blue Ridge Parkway. As recently as Fiscal Year 2002, the backlog stood at $395 million.