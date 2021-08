ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP)– Officials in Enfield are asking drivers to be cautious while driving near a water main break.

According to the Enfield Town Manager Facebook page, there is significant water erosion on Abbe Road. The stretch impacted is between Jewel and Grant Road. The section of the road is closed except for local traffic.

The Hasardville Water Company is on the scene. The town will also post detours.