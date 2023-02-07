NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main break has left many people in the town of Northfield without water service.

Northfield Water District Clerk Terry Nelson told 22News the break occurred at around 10:45 Monday night.

There is no water service for people in the area of Main Street (Routes 10 and 63) between Parker Avenue and Glen Road. The roadway is open to travel, but delays are possible in the area while repairs happen.

There is no word at this time on when repairs will be complete. Nelson explained that the break took place near a building owned by Verizon, and the large number of lines and cables running through that area has complicated matters.