SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Worthington Street in downtown Springfield is closed Wednesday morning while Springfield Water and Sewer crews work to repair a water main break.



The break happened in the area of Worthington Street between Dwight and Chestnut Streets.



Springfield Water and Sewer is advising drivers to avoid the area to allow the crews to work.



There is no estimate yet on when water will be restored and when the road will reopen.

